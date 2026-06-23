Real Madrid interest may just have doubled Bundesliga star’s salary according to insider

Michael Olise in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Michael Olise will get a new contract in Munich as Bayern try to fend off Real Madrid interest in one of their stars.

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The big European transfer news today comes from Spain, where it’s been announced by newspapers close to the club that Real Madrid have given up on their hopes of signing Michael Olise.

They have moved on to other targets – namely Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, in particular. Bayern will be relieved, but it also seems they’ve been spurred into action. According to top German football insider Christian Falk, the Bavarians are moving to secure Olise long term.

Olise ready for new deal in Munich after Real interest

He said on his website that “Bayern want to nearly double Michael Olise’s wages” in a new contact which will keep him at the club until 2031 at a minimum.

“You’ve heard the saying, if in trouble, make it double,” Falk added, displaying a touch of the famous German humour.

Olise is on around €15m a year according to Falk, which is towards the middle of Bayern’s squad. He’s one of their best players, and deserves to be paid like them. The likes of Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala are on closer to €25m, so expect any new Olise deal to be closer to that – and perhaps beyond it.

In other news…

Liverpool are in the hunt for a top player this summer, with a deal to sign Yan Diomande seeming to inch closer after the latest update.

David Ornstein has confirmed that Fulham are making serious moves towards a new manager appointment, and it’s a little surprising.

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