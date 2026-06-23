Man United and Chelsea learn how they can sign Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly made contact over a possible move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga after the Spanish club placed a €60m (£52m) price tag on him.



According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Real Madrid are open to letting Camavinga leave this summer, with José Mourinho said to be in agreement over the decision.

Man United and Liverpool have expressed interest, while Chelsea are also believed to be watching the situation closely.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

For United and Chelsea, this is the kind of market opportunity that does not appear very often.

Camavinga is still only 23, has already won major trophies in Madrid and can play as a defensive midfielder, box-to-box option or even at left-back when required.

Madrid want to create a bidding war

Real Madrid’s position appears to be linked to their wider rebuild. Mourinho has already started reshaping the squad, and Madrid are still interested in further midfield additions.

If they want to fund moves for players such as Enzo Fernández or other targets, selling a valuable squad player could make financial sense.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Camavinga was once seen as a long-term pillar at the Bernabéu, but his influence has dipped over the last two seasons.

Injuries, rotation and being used in different roles have stopped him from fully settling as a key starter.

Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool all have reasons

Man United need more energy and technical quality in midfield under Michael Carrick.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could view Camavinga as a smart replacement option if their own midfield changes this summer.

Liverpool’s interest also makes sense because they have been searching for more dynamism in central areas.

The biggest issue is the player himself. Reports suggest Camavinga is not desperate to leave and still believes he can turn things around in Madrid.

This is not an advanced transfer yet. But at £52m, Camavinga could become one of the most attractive midfield options on the market if Madrid genuinely invite bids.

Insider confirms former Manchester United man is leading contender for Tottenham transfer