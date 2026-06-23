(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Franco Mastantuono has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him.

According to Spanish publication SPORT, they will face competition from Villarreal, Porto, Sporting CP, Benfica, Inter Milan, Juventus, River Plate, and Rennes for his signature.

The 18-year-old is clearly a player in demand. Apparently, the Argentine playmaker is not a part of Jose Mourinho’s plans next season, and Real Madrid are prepared to send him out on loan so that he can continue his development with regular opportunities. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Tottenham could use more creativity and technical ability in the final third, but the move to the north London club would not make sense for the 18-year-old unless they can provide him with regular opportunities. Tottenham already have multiple players, such as Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, who operate in a similar role. They will not be able to provide the Real Madrid player with ample opportunities.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. There is no doubt that Mastantuono is a talented player with a bright future. He was regarded as one of the finest attacking prospects in South America when he joined Real Madrid in 2025. He has all the tools to develop into a superstar with the right guidance. He should look to join a club where he can play every week. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Meanwhile, Tottenham should focus on signing quality wingers and a striker instead. They have done well to improve the defence, and they now need to strengthen other areas.