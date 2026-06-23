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Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, despite Tottenham Hotspur also showing strong interest in the Portuguese talent.



According to Roundtable, United have been speaking to Fernandes’ representatives for several months, with talks becoming more serious in recent weeks.

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After those discussions, the Old Trafford club believed the midfielder preferred a move to Man United over any other option and that stance has reportedly not changed even after Tottenham entered the race.

That is important because Spurs’ interest is not weak. talkSPORT has reported that Tottenham are trying to hijack United’s move, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to add more technical quality and energy to his midfield.

West Ham can demand a huge fee

Fernandes looks likely to attract major bids this summer after West Ham’s relegation to the Championship.

The Hammers are under pressure to balance the squad and raise funds, but they are still in a strong position because the 21-year-old is highly rated and tied to a long-term deal.

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Sky Sports previously reported that West Ham value Fernandes at around £80m.

That is a serious price, but his age, Premier League experience and Portugal call-up explain why the club are demanding so much.

Why Man United want Mateus Fernandes

For United, Fernandes fits the type of midfielder Michael Carrick appears to want.

He is mobile, calm on the ball and capable of carrying possession through pressure.

With United reshaping their midfield and Manuel Ugarte’s future uncertain, Fernandes could become a key part of the rebuild.

Tottenham can still cause problems, especially if they move quickly with a strong offer. But if Fernandes genuinely prefers United, that gives Carrick’s side a clear advantage.

United remain confident, Spurs are still serious, and West Ham’s valuation remains the biggest obstacle.

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