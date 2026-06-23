Roma desperate to make €50m sale with La Liga giants linked

Manu Kone playing for Roma. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manu Kone could be on the move this summer, with Roma desperate to sell high value players to balance the books.

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Roma are looking to make some sales this summer in order to comply with FFP for the season ahead.

According to CalcioMercato, the Italians need to raise €50m profit by the end of the month. That means not just selling someone for a lot of money, but also selling someone who has a low “residual” book value.

Roma consider multiple sales for FFP compliance

Prime candidates listed include Mile Svilar and Evan Ndicka. They would be almost entirely profit if sold. But their fees might not be so high.

An option listed mentioned by the same source is Manu Kone. He’s still got £11.8m to pay off, but could move for €50m, with Atletico Madrid apparently considering a €45m deal with €5m bonuses in addition.

Premier League teams have also been linked in the past. As always, the problem is that everyone knows Roma need to sell, undermining their negotiating position.

The chances of them getting Kone sold for a major fee in the next week or so seems very slim, and sporting director Tony D’Amico is going to have to pull off something special here.

In other news…

Michael Olise will get a huge salary boost in a new contract meant to ward off Real Madrid interest.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a top player this summer, with a deal to sign Yan Diomande seeming to inch closer after the latest update.

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