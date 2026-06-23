(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are both keeping a close eye on Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams as they continue assessing midfield options ahead of the summer window.



The United States international has rebuilt his reputation strongly after injury problems earlier in his Bournemouth career, and his energy, tackling and tactical discipline have made him an attractive option for bigger clubs.

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Bournemouth are not actively looking to sell, especially with Adams under contract until 2028, but a serious offer could force a conversation.

A proposal in the region of £30m could test Bournemouth’s resolve, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

He remains a realistic and relatively affordable Premier League-proven option.

Why Chelsea like the profile

Chelsea’s interest is easy to understand. Xabi Alonso’s side are looking for more intensity, mobility and defensive balance in midfield, and Adams naturally fits that mould.

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He is not a flashy signing, but he is exactly the type of player who can help a team control transitions, press higher and protect the back line.

Chelsea already have technical midfielders, but adding a ball-winner with Premier League experience could give Alonso more tactical flexibility.

Man United see a smart rebuild option

Man United’s interest also makes sense. Michael Carrick is reshaping his midfield, with Manuel Ugarte’s future uncertain and the club looking at several different profiles.

Adams would not be the most glamorous target, but he could be one of the smartest.

His defensive numbers, work rate and ability to cover ground make him a useful fit for a United side that needs more control without spending huge money on every position.

ESPN previously reported that United, Chelsea and Liverpool had all been monitoring his situation.

Chelsea and Man United have not made a decisive move yet, but Adams’ situation is one to watch.

If Bournemouth soften their stance, both clubs could see him as a practical midfield solution.

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