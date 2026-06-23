Roberto De Zerbi looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo in the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, they have held talks with Liverpool regarding a move for the Netherlands international.

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Cody Gakpo would improve Spurs

Gakpo has been a useful player for Liverpool, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure to a rival club. The 27-year-old is having an impressive World Cup campaign, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham.

They need more attacking quality in the final third, and the 27-year-old Netherlands international can operate anywhere across the front three. Gakpo will help create opportunities and can consistently find the back of the net.

Gakpo might struggle for regular opportunities at Liverpool next season, especially with the club looking to bring in multiple wide players. It would be ideal for the 27-year-old to move on and join a club where he can play regularly.

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Spurs move coud be ideal for Gakpo

The Netherlands International is at the peak of his powers, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Liverpool. If Tottenham can provide him with regular opportunities, it could be an attractive move for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool will not want to sell the player easily, and Tottenham might have to pay a premium.

Meanwhile, they are keeping tabs on the Manchester City attacker Savinho as well. It remains to be seen who they end up with.

While there is no doubt that the Brazilian is much better at taking on and beating players in one-on-one situations, Gakpo has a better end product. He had 15 goal contributions last season.