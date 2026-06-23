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Tottenham have held positive talks with West Ham over a potential summer move for Mateus Fernandes , according to The Independent.

The discussions form part of Spurs’ aggressive transfer push as newly appointed manager Roberto De Zerbi looks to reshape the squad with major backing ahead of the new season.

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Tottenham step up Mateus Fernandes pursuit with £85m West Ham talks

Tottenham have stepped up negotiations with West Ham over a deal worth around £85 million for the highly rated Portuguese midfielder.

De Zerbi is understood to be a strong admirer of the 21-year-old and sees him as a key tactical fit for his high-intensity, possession-based system in North London.

Following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League, the club are under pressure to generate significant funds, but remain firm on their valuation structure.

The Hammers are insisting that a large portion of any fee must be paid upfront before agreeing to sanction a sale.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have responded with a more aggressive financial package, including improved wages to position themselves ahead of rival clubs.

Fernandes is believed to be open to the move, with sources suggesting he is enthusiastic about the opportunity to work under De Zerbi.

Manchester United and Liverpool also tracking Mateus Fernandes transfer situation

Tottenham are not alone in their interest, with Manchester United and Liverpool both linked with the player.

United have placed him high in their target list, although, the report claims that they may not be willing to enter a bidding war at that price.

There are also reports claiming that Liverpool too have initiated contact over a potential move.

Fernandes enjoyed a standout season despite West Ham’s struggles, making 39 appearances and contributing five goals and five assists, underlining his growing influence at the top level.

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Mateus Fernandes prefers London stay as Tottenham gain transfer advantage

A key factor in Tottenham’s favour is Fernandes loving his life in London after settling into English football following his £38m move from Southampton in 2025.

That personal preference, combined with Tottenham’s financial strength and project under De Zerbi, places Spurs in a strong position to complete one of the most ambitious midfield signings of the summer.