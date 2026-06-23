Leandro Trossard of Arsenal scores against Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are looking to sign the Manchester City attacker Savinho during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from RTI Esporte, the London club has already opened initial talks with the players, their representatives, and the City football group. They are hoping to get the deal done, but talks are currently in the preliminary stages.

Tottenham representatives met with Manchester City recently, but they are not the only club keen on the Brazilian. Arsenal are also interested in the player. Having said that, talks with Arsenal have not progressed yet.

The player will cost around €50 million, and it seems that Tottenham could be the best-placed club to sign the player this summer. They need more quality on the flanks, and Savinho would be an excellent investment. He can create opportunities with his pace and flair, and he is versatile enough to operate on either flank. He could be an asset to Tottenham in the long term.

The Brazilian has struggled for opportunities at Manchester City, and joining the London club would help him play regularly. It could improve him as a player.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to press ahead with a move for the player in the coming weeks. They need more quality on the flanks as well. The Brazilian is well settled in English football now, and he could make an immediate impact.

The asking price is quite high for a player who is not a guaranteed starter for Manchester City. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Arsenal can convince the Premier League club to lower their demands for the Brazilian.