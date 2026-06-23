Tottenham on red alert for superstar signing after major Mourinho decision at Real Madrid

Nico Paz of Como (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho’s decision over Nico Paz could affect a number of teams in the transfer market this summer.

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Real Madrid are right at the top of the football food chain, and any changes there have huge ripple effects downstream.

The appointment of Jose Mourinho is a perfect example – his arrival changes their course, and the transfer market this summer will be heavily affected.

Tottenham hope to swoop on unwanted Paz

TeamTalk point out that Tottenham could be big winners from all that, at least in one way. Mourinho has apparently decided that brilliant young attacker Nico Paz isn’t a fit for his team.

Madrid sold Paz to Como, but retain a €10m buyback clause. They look like they will still activate it, but have now decided to sell him on immediately instead of keeping him around.

That’s where Tottenham come in. They’ve been tracking Paz for a while and would love to sign him as part of their summer revolution. Real Madrid’s stance now gives them a chance – although other teams will also be watching closely.

Madrid are said to want a fee in the region of €60m for the 21 year old attacking midfielder. We suspect they’ll get it, if they play their cards right.

In other news…

Instead of Paz, Mourinho has his eyes on a Chelsea star who will cost huge money – but a sale of Paz could offset that.

Newcastle are among the clubs watching a really talented midfielder in the Eredivisie, although he wants something very specific from his next move.

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