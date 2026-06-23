Fans of Tottenham Hotspur wave small flags in the stands prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Igor Thiago has been linked with a move away from Brentford during the summer transfer window, and Tottenham have been urged to make a move for him.

It is no secret that the North London club needs more depth in the attacking unit. The Brazilian scored 25 goals in all competitions last season, and he was outstanding for Brentford. He has the quality to improve Spurs immensely.

Dominic Solanke has failed to find the back of the net consistently, and they need someone who can score goals. The Brazilian international would be an excellent investment for Spurs, but he would come at a high cost.

Former Tottenham midfielder Darren Anderton has now revealed that a move for the Brazilian would be ideal for Tottenham this summer.

Darren Anderton said (h/t Standard): “I don’t think anyone can [replace Kane] as such. Are we going to go out and buy the best striker in the world that’s available and pay him crazy, whoever that guy is, crazy money? I don’t think we are. “It’s going to be that one where we probably take a gamble on someone and try and do it that way. I mean, I love the boy at Brentford, Igor Thiago. I think he’s done great.” “I don’t see why Igor Thiago wouldn’t fit the system.”

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to test the resolve of Brentford with an offer for the Brazilian in the coming weeks. Thiago could be tempted to join the club this summer.

Despite their struggles last year, they are a big club with a strong team. They also have a quality manager like Roberto De Zerbi. The Brazilian might feel he can compete for trophies with them. Convincing him should not be too difficult for the north London club, but agreeing on a deal with Branford could be complicated.