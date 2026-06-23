Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal in the World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo's classy gesture to Man United. Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

Portugal has taken the lead against Uzbekistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Cristiano Ronaldo has opened his account.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal of the game in the sixth minute, as he turned a cross from Joao Cancelo into the back of the net after an intelligent run to beat his man in the near post.

Ronaldo has now become the first player to score in six World Cup editions.

After intense criticism against DR Congo, the Portuguese superstar will be relieved to have found the back of the net here. It will certainly give him a lot of confidence for the remainder of the tournament.

GOAL!@Cristiano opens the scoring in Houston and becomes the first player ever to score in six different @FIFAWorldCup tournaments 👏 🇵🇹 Portugal 1-0 Uzbekistan 🇺🇿#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #Portugal pic.twitter.com/JdvI9WCGG4 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 23, 2026

Portugal have been quite impressive in the first half against Uzbekistan, and it remains to be seen whether they can capitalise on their dominance and score more goals in the game. After the draw against Congo in the first game, they are under pressure to pick up a positive result in the remaining group games.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second goal of the game vs Uzbekistan