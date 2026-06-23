Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second goal of the game vs Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Portugal against Spain (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Portugal are 3-0 up against Uzbekistan in the FIFA 2026 World Cup match today, and Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a brace for his team.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal in the sixth minute, after converting an outstanding cross from Joao Cancelo.

Nuno Mendes doubled Portugal’s advantage with a well-taken free kick, and now Ronaldo has scored his second goal of the game with a well-placed finish after being sent through on goal by Bruno Fernandes in the 39th minute of the game.

Ronaldo has had much more service than in the game against Congo, and the 41-year-old has delivered with his sharp finishing.

Portugal have been completely dominant in the first half so far, and they will be delighted with the 3-0 advantage.

They have been in control of the game in the middle of the park, and they will be hoping to create more chances as the game progresses. This is a good opportunity for Roberto Martinez’s men to build some confidence and increase their chances of progressing through to the next round with a convincing result.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal in the World Cup 2026