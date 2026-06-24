Gabriel Jesus celebrates a goal for Arsenal against Crystal Palace (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

Arsenal are understood to have lowered their asking price for Gabriel Jesus to something more in the region of £20-25m.

Sources I’ve spoken to today, who’ve asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships, state that the Gunners are now open to slightly lower offers for Jesus, having initially wanted closer to £30m for the Brazilian forward.

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Jesus himself is not pushing to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, but Arsenal are likely to make changes to their attack and there’s a willingness to get the injury-prone 29-year-old off the club’s wage bill.

Everton have a long-standing interest in Jesus, but have not yet come forward with an offer, while there’s also been some indication of interest from his former club Palmeiras.

For the time being, however, nothing has advanced with this deal due to concerns over Jesus’ asking price and his wage demands.

Arsenal trying to attract Gabriel Jesus suitors

“Arsenal are hoping to sell Gabriel Jesus this summer and there’s an awareness that that means being more realistic about their asking price,” one source said.

“At the moment the message is that clubs won’t pay big for him – there are understandable concerns about his fitness record.”

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This is likely to be one of a number of sales made by Arsenal this summer, as I’ve previously reported.

The Premier League champions are also open to offloading the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Christian Norgaard, and loaned-out misfits such as Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.

Despite plenty of talk about Ethan Nwaneri, I’m still getting fairly mixed messages from sources I’ve spoken to. I’ll keep doing some digging and report back when I have something that actually feels concrete.

As reported earlier today, it is my understanding that Viktor Gyokeres is NOT likely to leave Arsenal this summer, while the Julian Alvarez deal also looks tricky for the Gunners as things stand.