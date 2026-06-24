Morgan Rogers coming on for England (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been given some hugely positive transfer news on Morgan Rogers, with the World Cup 2026 hopefully not an issue in delaying the deal.

Rogers is a top target for the Gunners but is currently at the World Cup with England, though Ben Jacobs reports that manager Thomas Tuchel has no issues with his players undergoing medicals whilst on international duty.

Speaking to Latte Firm, Jacobs provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Rogers, with some interesting information emerging about the Aston Villa star’s preferences.

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It seems Rogers is happy to play as either a winger or a number ten at his next club, with no strong preference either way, while Jacobs generally seems confident that the 23-year-old will be heading to the Emirates Stadium…

Ben Jacobs on Morgan Rogers to Arsenal transfer

“I do expect Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers. He is Arsenal’s leading target for left-wing and/or #10,” Jacobs said.

“My information is that Rogers has zero preference as to whether he’s signed as a left-winger or a #10. Arsenal are expected to bid and this could move quickly.

“Remember Thomas Tuchel is perfectly happy for players to do medicals on England duty. That may be the case with Elliot Anderson and Manchester City. But Arsenal perhaps in less of a rush than Aston Villa.

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“Aston Villa, even with Champions League football, are looking for a major sale to balance their books. When Rogers extended last year, there was an understanding that he could leave this summer for a fee of £80m as a starting point.

“It’s not a release clause or gentleman’s understanding, but Villa had said they will not unduly stand in his way. I’m still told engagement will start at £80m, that’s not to say it’ll be the number that secures a transfer, but that is the beginning to start a conversation with Aston Villa. I think there’s a very strong chance this deal happens.”

World Cup won’t delay Morgan Rogers deal

Arsenal fans will also surely be pleased to hear that Rogers can have a medical even while he’s away at the World Cup.

The Premier League champions will no doubt want this major deal done as quickly as possible to avoid other clubs getting involved, with Rogers sure to be hot property after two outstanding seasons in a row at Villa Park.

The England international hit double figures for goals and assists again in the 2025/26 season, and it’s clear he could improve this Arsenal side in the one area they arguably struggled most in despite winning the title.

Mikel Arteta’s men sometimes struggled in the final third, and someone like Rogers should be able to add a bit more spark, as well as more of a goal threat than the inconsistent Martin Odegaard.

If AFC can get this done, it will be just the kind of signing that could take this team to another level next season, with Arteta’s side only narrowly missing out on the Champions League when they again just lacked a little bit of attacking quality in the final defeat to PSG.