Approach prepared for Morgan Rogers and two other major Arsenal transfer updates

Arsenal title celebrations and Mikel Arteta (Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make an approach to Aston Villa over the transfer of Morgan Rogers, while there’s also an update on Ayyoub Bouaddi and Jeremy Monga.

In what could be a busy summer for the Gunners, it seems they’re dead set on Villa and England attacker Rogers as one of their top priorities.

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That’s according to the Evening Standard, who also claim that Arsenal are closing in on a £10m deal for Leicester City wonderkid Monga, and that the north London giants have also held talks over Lille midfield wonderkid Bouaddi.

Arsenal fans will be excited to see increasing coverage on the club’s pursuit of Rogers, who finished the 2025/26 season with 14 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

The England international can play wide on the left or as a number ten – two positions Mikel Arteta could do with strengthening.

How Arsenal could line up with Morgan Rogers and Ayyoub Bouaddi signings

Out of those names being linked, it seems likely that only Rogers and Bouaddi would go into the Arsenal starting line up straight away.

Even then, it’s not exactly clear how AFC would line up, with Rogers looking like a decent upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left, though Martin Odegaard’s fitness and form is also a concern.

Bouaddi would probably not start a lot of games straight away, but has shown huge potential in recent times and could be a good option to occasionally partner Declan Rice in midfield…

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