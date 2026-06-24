Viktor Gyokeres celebrates a goal for Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Viktor Gyokeres situation at Arsenal this summer has been described as “fascinating” by transfer news expert Ben Jacobs.

I’ve been reliably told by sources close to the situation that Gyokeres is unlikely to leave Arsenal this summer, and that there’s really very little prospect of him being involved in a swap deal with Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez.

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Jacobs is now reporting similar, but perhaps leaving it a bit more open that the Sweden international could depart the Emirates Stadium for the right price.

See below as Jacobs spoke to Latte Firm about a number of Arsenal transfers that we could see this summer, including a positive update on Morgan Rogers.

When asked specifically about Gyokeres, Jacobs said: “Viktor Gyokeres is a fascinating situation. He might be available on the market for the right price.

With Gyokeres, if it hit a certain number, Arsenal wouldn’t reject out of hand.

“I don’t think he’s for sale, but I don’t think he’s untouchable.”

Could Viktor Gyokeres leave Arsenal after just one season?

As already mentioned, our information as of today is that Arsenal are not looking to offload Gyokeres, and the former Sporting Lisbon man is also not pushing for an exit just a year after arriving.

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Of course, the 28-year-old did have a slightly mixed first season with the Gunners, so it’s true in theory that he’d have his price, and that might not be crazy money.

At the same time, there are no talks taking place at the moment and it’s pretty much just noise, with both the club and the player on the same page in terms of preparing for pre-season and the 2026/27 campaign together.

Even if someone like Alvarez would likely be an upgrade, that deal also looks hugely ambitious at the moment, with Atletico Madrid not keen to sell and even complaining to FIFA about how Barcelona have approached the deal.

Gyokeres joined AFC during a tricky period in the strikers’ market, and the situation hasn’t really changed much since last year.