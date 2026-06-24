(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on FC Midtjylland winger Darío Osorio as Mikel Arteta continues to look for attacking depth ahead of the new season.



According to The Standard, Arsenal have long-standing interest in the Chile international, who has impressed in Denmark and is now being viewed as a player ready for a bigger stage.

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Bournemouth have also been linked, which suggests Premier League clubs are beginning to take his development seriously.

Osorio is still only 22, but he already has senior international experience with Chile and has built a reputation as a direct, powerful and technically sharp winger.

He has even been compared stylistically to former Arsenal star Alexis Sánchez, mainly because of his left-footed threat, intensity and ability to attack defenders aggressively.

Why Arsenal are watching him

For Arsenal, this kind of profile makes sense.

Arteta already has elite attacking options, but the Gunners need more squad depth if they want to compete again for the Premier League and Champions League.

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Osorio would not arrive as a guaranteed starter. Instead, he would be a development signing with upside, the kind of player Arsenal could shape into a useful rotation option.

His pace, dribbling and ability to play from the right would give the squad another different attacking weapon.

talkSPORT previously reported that Osorio had attracted Premier League attention after a strong season, noting his speed, dribbling numbers and goal contributions for Midtjylland.

Midtjylland may be ready to sell

The key point is that Midtjylland could now be open to cashing in.

The Danish club have developed Osorio well since signing him from Universidad de Chile, and this summer may be the right moment for a sale if a serious offer arrives.

This would be a smart market move for Arsenal if the price is reasonable.

Big-money deals will dominate the headlines, but successful squads are also built through clever signings before they explode in value.

Arsenal’s interest is one to watch, especially if they decide to add a young winger with Premier League potential.

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