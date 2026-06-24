Ayyoub Bouaddi in action for Morocco at the World Cup (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Arsenal for the potential transfer of Lille midfield wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues are looking at a few different options in midfield, with Phillips noting that they’re also keen on another elite young talent in the form of AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit.

Still, it seems Bouaddi has been discussed at Chelsea this week as the recruitment team clearly identify the Morocco international as one of their preferred targets.

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Arsenal are also understood to be targeting Bouaddi strongly, as per our recent information from sources, so this could be an intriguing battle for the 18-year-old’s signature.

Should Ayyoub Bouaddi choose Arsenal or Chelsea?

Bouaddi has to be careful when making a decision about his future, as he won’t want to make the wrong move and derail this strong start to his career.

The talented teenager has really impressed in Ligue 1 and continues to shine for his country at the World Cup 2026, so he needs to keep this momentum going.

Bouaddi may well look at Chelsea as a decent option for his development, as the Blues have made it clear under their current ownership that trusting and developing young players is a priority.

That should mean Bouaddi gets a good guarantee of playing time at Stamford Bridge, but it could also come with some risks.

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Would Arsenal be the best bet for Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Bouaddi would undoubtedly be stepping into a less chaotic club if he chose Arsenal, who have just won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta has done a superb job and would probably also be able to give Bouaddi a lot of playing time, whilst also ensuring he’s in a competitive project without the instability of frequent player and manager changes that have been associated with Chelsea in the last few years.

Still, there’s also no doubt that Bouaddi would face a bit more competition at the Emirates Stadium due to the presence of top midfielders like Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Myles Lewis-Skelly.