Xabi Alonso (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly recently had positive talks over a potential transfer for Sporting Lisbon wide-man Maxi Araujo.

According to Simon Phillips, this came due to Sporting asking Chelsea about Pedro Neto, who was a target for them, but who has no interest in the move.

So although any prospect of Neto joining Sporting seems to be off the table, it does at least mean that Chelsea used the opportunity to also hold talks over Araujo.

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Phillips states that this did lead to some positive conversations, so it will be interesting to see what this means for the Blues and a possible deal for the Uruguay international.

Araujo can play left-back or wing-back to a high standard, and even as a left-sided midfielder if need be, with the 24-year-old on a run of 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country this season.

Maxi Araujo looks a good fit for Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea

Araujo has impressed with Sporting and looks like the ideal candidate to come in and play wing-back in Xabi Alonso’s new-look Chelsea side next season.

Alonso is known for his use of three at the back and attack-minded wing-backs, with this tactical set-up delivering him a lot of success at former club Bayer Leverkusen.

It’s not a system we’ve seen a lot of in English football, but Chelsea could do well to adjust their playing style next season and make the kind of signings to fit that system.

Alonso will likely be keen on players like Araujo or similar, so it will be interesting to see if this particular deal ends up going anywhere more concrete.

Maxi Araujo to replace Marc Cucurella?

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CFC also need a signing at left-back anyway after the recent sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

Some Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed by the decision to sell the Spain international after his strong form for the club last season, but perhaps they can actually do better in that position.

Cucurella had some issues with consistency during his time at Stamford Bridge, and Araujo is a younger player who arguably looks like he has a higher ceiling than Cucurella.