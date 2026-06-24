Jacobo Ramon with Como teammate Ignace Van Der Brempt (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to step up their interest in a transfer move for Como centre-back and Arsenal target Jacobo Ramon.

We’ve previously reported on the Gunners eyeing up Ramon after his impressive form in Serie A, but there have also been plenty of other links with big clubs.

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Liverpool have also been mentioned as suitors for Ramon in recent times, but for now it seems that Chelsea are doing their best to move to the front of the queue for his signature.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who state that Chelsea are hoping to pounce amid uncertainty over the 21-year-old’s future.

Jacobo Ramon future to be resolved in next few days

Ramon started his career at Real Madrid and has shone at Como, though it seems there will soon be talks between the Spanish and Italian clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, these discussions could determine the young Spaniard’s future, and Chelsea will hope they can take advantage.

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Chelsea have done well in recent times to lure some of the game’s biggest talents to Stamford Bridge, and Ramon certainly fits into that category.

Ramon has developed really well under Como manager Cesc Fabregas, and that also means there’s a slight Chelsea connection there that could in theory be useful.

Chelsea need a centre-back

CFC fans will hope this deal can work out as it could be an important one to strengthen their defence.

There will be justifiable question marks about the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Wesley Fofana after some unconvincing form for Chelsea in recent times.

Ramon may lack experience, but he looks like the kind of young player Chelsea should be signing, as he can make an impact both straight away and represent a good long-term investment for the club.