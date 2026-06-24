Malo Gusto with the French national team (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We could see another big name leaving Chelsea this summer as Malo Gusto seems to be exploring a transfer exit.

Marc Cucurella has already departed Stamford Bridge for a move to Real Madrid, and it looks like Gusto has discussed a possible switch to Manchester City.

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That’s according to BBC Sport, who state that the France international would likely command a fee of around £75m if he were to leave.

Man City are expected to announce former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as their replacement for Pep Guardiola, so it could be that the Italian tactician will quickly be reunited with one of his former players in Gusto.

Gusto has mostly been a pretty solid performer for Chelsea, but if they were able to raise £75m from selling the 23-year-old then that would represent a significant profit and pretty smart business overall.

Chelsea can afford to take a gamble on Malo Gusto transfer

Even if Gusto leaving would be a bit of a blow, it seems CFC are preparing for this by targeting talented young Italian right-back Marco Palestra as his replacement.

Palestra has been strongly linked with Chelsea by the Athletic and others, and could even have the potential to be better than Gusto before too long.

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In the mean time, Chelsea also have Reece James for that position, so cashing in on Gusto might be worth it, even if there’s a risk that he goes on to enjoy his peak years for a major rival.

Man City looking for more specialist right-back?

City’s pursuit of Gusto is interesting as it suggests they’re keen to try something different in that position despite the fine form of Matheus Nunes.

Nunes started out in midfield before adapting well to playing right-back under Guardiola, but Gusto is more of a natural specialist in that role.

Still, £75m is also a lot of money to pay when City don’t exactly look like they need to make that position a priority this summer.