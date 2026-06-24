Trevoh Chalobah and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly received an official bid for defender Trevoh Chalobah from Serie A side Como, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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Posting on his official X account, Romano says that Como are keen on Chalobah and seem to have moved ahead of Inter Milan in the race for his signature.

For now, however, Chalobah is at the World Cup 2026 with England, and will seemingly not rush into a decision on his future, according to Romano…

?? EXCL: Trevoh Chalobah can leave Chelsea this summer and Como send initial official bid for the centre back. ?? Understand Inter have also looked at Chalobah among centre back options. English CB focused on World Cup but UCL clubs keen. ? https://t.co/CuT9rly9uZ pic.twitter.com/r6fn9s6tr2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2026

“Trevoh Chalobah can leave Chelsea this summer and Como send initial official bid for the centre back,” Romano posted. “Understand Inter have also looked at Chalobah among centre back options. English CB focused on World Cup but UCL clubs keen.”

Should Chelsea let Trevoh Chalobah leave this summer?

It’s probably time for Chelsea and Chalobah to part ways, even if the 26-year-old has been a solid and reliable servant for the club.

With over 150 Chelsea appearances to his name, Chalobah has been something of a stalwart for the Blues in this rather chaotic period of much chopping and changing of both managers and players.

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Still, it’s also probably the case that CFC need to be aiming a bit higher in central defence, so Chalobah might also think of this as a good time to move on.

Como, managed by former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, also looks like an attractive project at the moment, so could be a good destination for Chalobah to play regularly and contribute to a team’s development.

Chelsea to replace Trevoh Chalobah?

It’s worth noting that Como’s bid for Chalobah also comes as Chelsea seem to be working on centre-back signings of their own.

Plans could already be underway for the west London giants to replace Chalobah with Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix or Como’s talented young defender Jacobo Ramon.

Chelsea are said to be stepping up their interest in Ramon, as per TEAMtalk‘s earlier report, while see below for a post from Ben Jacobs on X about their interest in Lacroix…

Chelsea are keen on Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, as revealed on @talkSPORT last week. Palace would like to keep the 26-year-old.#CFC want to sign a starting centre-back who brings height and physicality at the back. Como's Jacobo Ramón remains appreciated.? pic.twitter.com/L9kvfxUWXb — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 23, 2026

Who would be your pick for that CB spot at Stamford Bridge? Let us know in the comments!