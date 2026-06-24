Arsenal and Liverpool receive encouragement to make a move for Bradley Barcola

(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool have been handed a potential transfer boost, with Paris Saint-Germain’s contract talks with Bradley Barcola reportedly on standby.



According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between PSG and the French winger are not currently advancing.

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That has made his situation one to watch closely this summer, especially with the 23-year-old set to enter the final two years of his contract next month.

For PSG, that is not an immediate crisis, but it does create pressure.

A player with two years left on his deal still holds strong value, but if renewal talks continue to stall, interested clubs will sense an opportunity.

Why Arsenal and Liverpool are interested

Arsenal and Liverpool are both understood to be near the front of the queue if Barcola becomes available.

TEAMtalk reported that Liverpool have long admired the winger, while Arsenal have also been named among the clubs monitoring his situation.

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For Liverpool, the interest makes clear sense. The Reds are searching for another elite wide player as part of their attacking rebuild, with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande also on their list.

Barcola would bring pace, direct running and Champions League experience.

Arsenal’s interest is just as understandable. Mikel Arteta wants more depth and quality out wide, especially if there are changes involving players like Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli.

Barcola would give the Gunners another explosive left-sided option who can also develop further.

PSG still hold power over Barcola’s future

The biggest issue is PSG’s stance. They are not desperate sellers, and Barcola remains a valuable part of their squad.

However, his game time has been affected by competition from players such as Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué.

This is exactly the type of situation Arsenal and Liverpool should monitor closely rather than rush.

If PSG open the door, the deal will not be cheap, but Barcola has the profile to become a major Premier League star.

No move is advanced, but stalled talks have made this transfer race much more interesting.

Sources: Diomande price tag forces Liverpool to consider move for Premier League winger