(Photo by Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Worry for England as Arsenal star Declan Rice was seen limping and with his left calf strapped in the mixed zone after the draw vs Ghana.

The midfield engine played the full 90 minutes of the grueling encounter but appeared to be carrying a significant physical toll by the final whistle.

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David Ornstein shares Declan Rice injury concern

According to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Rice raised immediate alarms when walking through the media mixed zone at Boston Stadium.

The 27-year-old was spotted with his left calf heavily wrapped in medical strapping and possessed a very noticeable limp as he made his way past reporters.

At this stage, the exact severity of the injury remains entirely unclear. The medical staff will undoubtedly assess the midfielder over the coming hours to determine whether he has suffered a minor impact knock or a more concerning muscle strain.

The timing is particularly stressful for England, given their rapid turnaround time. The Three Lions are scheduled to face Panama in New Jersey this upcoming Saturday for their final, decisive Group L encounter, leaving Rice very little recovery time to prove his fitness.

? Declan Rice walked through mixed zone with left calf strapped & noticeable limp after #England 0-0 draw with #Ghana in 2nd match at #2026FIFAWorldCup. Severity unclear ahead of last Group L game against #Panama in New Jersey this Saturday @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/1lKh7u1Aaq pic.twitter.com/4uw7NU59oU — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 24, 2026

Rice is key player for Thomas Tuchel’s side

The injury scare presents a massive tactical headache for England manager Thomas Tuchel. Rice is an indispensable pillar of strength for this team, seamlessly anchoring the midfield transition as demonstrated during England’s opening World Cup victory over Croatia.

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After failing to break down a defensively stubborn Ghana team in a frustrating 0-0 stalemate, the Three Lions still need a positive result against Panama to safely guarantee their spot in the World Cup knockout rounds.

Losing a player of Rice’s defensive caliber and positional awareness would be a devastating blow to Tuchel’s tactical game plan.