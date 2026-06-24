Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa react after England's draw vs Ghana (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After last night’s disappointing draw with Ghana, there’s more worrying World Cup news breaking for England today as Declan Rice and Reece James are reportedly fitness concerns for the Panama game.

The pair are key players for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and started both games of the World Cup campaign so far against Croatia and Ghana.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

However, the Telegraph are now reporting that the duo face fitness checks ahead of the Panama game.

Here’s what we know so far based on the report…

Declan Rice injury doesn’t look too serious

Rice couldn’t complete the 90 minutes against Croatia and also had some issues at the end of the 0-0 draw with Ghana.

The Telegraph state that the Arsenal midfielder left the stadium with strapping on his left calf, but it’s not thought to be anything particularly serious or long term.

It could, however, be an issue that requires late checks for Rice ahead of England’s final group game against Panama.

Reece James was uncomfortable against Ghana

The report is a bit vague on James’ fitness, with the Chelsea right-back said to have felt uncomfortable in the Ghana game.

Still, James was able to complete 90 minutes in both of England’s games so far, even if it’s perhaps sensible to be cautious with him due to his poor injury record over the years.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The 26-year-old is an important player for England, with the Telegraph noting that Tuchel has also had him training in midfield as he could fill in for Rice in that position.

Now, however, both players could be out for the Panama game, in a major blow for the Three Lions’ preparations in what looks a close group at the moment.

England have four points, putting them level with Ghana, while Croatia have three and Panama have zero.