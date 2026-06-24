Enzo Fernandez celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Talks are reportedly back on over Chelsea potentially selling Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid, though the deal is expected to cost at least £120m.

The Blues surely won’t be too keen to let a top player like Fernandez go, but it seems the Argentina international himself is interested in the move to the Bernabeu.

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That’s what’s being reported today by BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella, as per the X post below…

Real Madrid talks are also back on for Enzo Fernandez. Last price quoted by Chelsea was £120m but personal terms with the Argentine midfielder's entourage have never been an issue and he is keen on the move. https://t.co/NaILQznsKy — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 24, 2026

Kinsella posted: “Real Madrid talks are also back on for Enzo Fernandez. Last price quoted by Chelsea was £120m but personal terms with the Argentine midfielder’s entourage have never been an issue and he is keen on the move.”

This could mean another major Chelsea sale to Los Blancos this summer, following Marc Cucurella’s recent move to the Spanish capital.

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More Chelsea exits on the cards after nightmare season?

In truth, Chelsea can’t be too surprised to see Cucurella leaving and Fernandez looking to follow, while there’s also been talk of Malo Gusto exploring an exit, as per another BBC Sport report.

This sort of exodus of big names is pretty inevitable after a dire season in which Chelsea finished all the way down in 10th in the Premier League table, missing out on European football, and also failing to win any silverware.

Fernandez may not have always been the most consistent performer for CFC, but he’s good enough that he’ll probably feel he can go on and shine for a more competitive side.

The 25-year-old could do well in the Real Madrid midfield, perhaps providing them with an upgrade on the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea also lose other stars and perhaps struggle to bring in the calibre of player required to adequately replace them.