Insider issues crucial update on Bayern Munich interest in Tottenahm star Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur have received clarity over Lucas Bergvall’s situation after Christian Falk firmly denied suggestions that Bayern Munich are monitoring the Swedish midfielder.



The 20-year-old has been linked with a possible move away from Spurs this summer, with reports claiming he wants more regular football after a frustrating campaign.

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That led to speculation about Bayern entering the race, but Falk has made it clear that the German champions are not currently following the player.

Writing in his latest update, Falk said the Bayern rumours are “not true” and added that he has received a clear signal from the club that they are not interested in the Sweden international at this stage.

He also described Bergvall as an interesting player, but not someone Bayern are pursuing right now.

Tottenham still face a decision

That denial does not completely end the wider transfer story.

Bergvall’s future remains uncertain, with Evening Standard reporting that Chelsea are not currently planning a move despite previous interest.

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The Sun has also reported that the midfielder has asked to leave Spurs due to limited game time.

Tottenham are believed to value him highly and would not want to lose a player with such long-term potential cheaply.

The club reportedly want around £45m if they do decide to sell.

Rumours show his reputation is growing

From Tottenham’s point of view, the Bayern denial is helpful.

It removes one major European name from the conversation and gives Spurs more control over the situation.

However, the interest and speculation around Bergvall still show how highly he is rated.

He is young, technically gifted and capable of playing in several midfield roles, which makes him attractive to clubs looking for future upside.

Bayern are not interested, according to Falk. But Tottenham still need to decide whether Bergvall has a proper role under Roberto De Zerbi or whether a summer exit becomes the best solution for everyone.

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