Arsenal target Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

I’m aware that some very good sources have been reporting on Arsenal and their pursuit of Julian Alvarez, but it would be wise for some Gooners not to get their hopes up.

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Despite talk of Viktor Gyokeres potentially heading to Atletico Madrid as part of the deal to bring the Alvarez fee down, we’re currently a long, long way away from that sort of agreement.

Swap deals are rare in football and even if these two deals were negotiated separately, there are some important factors to consider here.

As per multiple sources, I can reveal the following on the Alvarez to Arsenal saga…

Alvarez has told his agent he only wants to join Barcelona. Perhaps things could change, but he’s not currently engaged in any kind of talks with Arsenal.

Although a deal with Barca is tricky due to Atletico not wanting to sell to a rival, and potentially also reporting the Catalan giants to FIFA, that doesn’t necessarily boost Arsenal.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta like Alvarez a lot, but the deal is likely to be unaffordable, and things won’t progress if the player isn’t that sold on joining.

One very reliable source was also surprised at the Gyokeres talk, saying quite firmly: “I don’t see Gyokeres leaving – he’s happy at Arsenal and they’re happy with him.”

Could Arsenal explore alternatives to Julian Alvarez?

I’m sure Alvarez is a signing Arsenal would love to do if possible, but for now the clear signal I’m getting is that it’s really unlikely. I will of course keep you posted if things change, but I understand work has been done on alternatives.

AFC have monitored Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi closely, so he could be another one to watch for the striker position, though an attacking midfielder like Morgan Rogers is more of a priority, with Bradley Barcola also being considered.

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I can also confirm that there’s no truth to the Mason Greenwood links. Arsenal do not have the former Manchester United forward on their list, even if he is expected to leave Marseille this summer.

If Greenwood does leave, he’ll most likely head to Italy, with Roma showing an interest alongside other Serie A clubs. Many people I’ve spoken to at Premier League clubs insist they won’t go anywhere near him, though.