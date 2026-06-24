Aston Villa target move for Premier League captain as Emery eyes experience

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly showing strong interest in West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen as Unai Emery looks to add more proven Premier League quality to his attack this summer.



According to The Athletic, Villa admire the 29-year-old England international, but a deal is currently viewed as difficult unless the Midlands club make player sales first.

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That is the key detail in this story. Villa clearly want to be ambitious, but they also need to manage their squad and finances carefully before moving for an expensive, established player.

Bowen would be a serious statement signing. He is experienced, left-footed, productive and capable of playing wide or through the middle.

For a Villa side trying to compete near the top end of the Premier League again, that type of reliability is extremely valuable.

West Ham will not make it easy

West Ham are not expected to roll over in negotiations.

Bowen is their captain, remains under a long-term contract and has not yet decided whether he would be open to leaving.

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Reports have suggested talks could start at around £50m, but West Ham sources have indicated they are not actively looking to sell.

That makes the deal complicated for Villa. Bowen is exactly the sort of attacker Emery would love, hard-working, direct, intelligent and proven in big moments but he would not come cheap.

Player sales could decide everything for Aston Villa

Villa’s interest also tells us something about their summer strategy.

They want ready-made quality, not just young prospects. However, before they can seriously push for Bowen, they may need to move on players to create room financially and in the squad.

Bowen would be a very smart signing for Villa if they can make the numbers work.

He may not be a flashy gamble, but he would immediately improve their attack and bring leadership.

Villa’s interest is strong, but no agreement is close. This is one to watch if sales happen at Villa Park.

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