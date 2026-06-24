Liverpool set to battle Newcastle United for Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle United could be heading for another transfer battle, with both clubs reportedly interested in Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.



According to the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old has appeared on Liverpool’s radar as a possible alternative to RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, whose valuation has climbed to around €120m.

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Newcastle are also keen, having already made contact over the Belgium forward as they search for attacking reinforcements.

Fernandez-Pardo impressed in Ligue 1 last season, directly contributing to 13 goals in 29 league appearances.

That kind of production, combined with his age and versatility, makes him an obvious target for clubs looking for long-term attacking upside.

Liverpool keeping backup plan ready

Liverpool’s first-choice attacking targets remain expensive.

Diomande is highly rated after his World Cup performances for Ivory Coast, but Leipzig’s asking price is huge.

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The Reds are also monitoring PSG winger Bradley Barcola, though that deal would also be difficult.

That is why Fernandez-Pardo makes sense. He would be cheaper than Diomande, still has major development potential, and could give Andoni Iraola another quick, technical forward for his high-intensity system.

Liverpool have already beaten Newcastle to one attacking signing this summer, landing Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna for around €40m.

That makes this new race even more interesting.

Newcastle need Gordon replacement plan

For Newcastle, the need is also clear. Anthony Gordon left the club to join Barcelona and the Magpies are searching for wide players who can replace his pace and directness.

Newcastle are also tracking Köln winger Said El Mala, who has attracted interest from Brighton and Brentford.

But Fernandez-Pardo looks like one of the more advanced names on their list because contact has already been made.

Liverpool and Newcastle are both watching closely. If Liverpool fail to land their top targets, they could quickly move for Fernandez-Pardo and Newcastle may need to act fast to avoid losing another winger race to the Reds.

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