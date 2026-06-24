Elliot Anderson in action for England (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest are reportedly set for further talks over the transfer of Elliot Anderson in a potential £130m deal.

It looks like Man City are progressing on a deal for Anderson at last after previously seeing a £120m offer rejected by Forest.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to the Daily Mail, further negotiations are scheduled, which could see City complete a deal for Anderson for a record-breaking £130m.

The report states that this would eclipse the current record transfer fee in Britain, which Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last summer when he moved from Newcastle for £125m.

Manchester United had also been keen on Anderson, according to the Mail, but it looks like City are now making progress on an agreement.

Elliot Anderson transfer is expensive, but also the statement Manchester City need

After two years in a row without winning the Premier League title, and with the blow of legendary manager Pep Guardiola leaving at the end of the season, it makes sense that City are now ready to go all-out with a major statement signing like this.

Anderson is a world class player who has shown immense quality during his time at Forest, becoming a key player for the England national team as well.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Rodri is not getting any younger and has had injury problems, so it makes sense for City to spend top dollar to replace this hugely influential player.

Elliot Anderson can undergo medical at World Cup

An interesting detail in this saga is that Anderson is currently at the World Cup 2026 with England, but he may be able to have a medical with City anyway.

Speaking on Latte Firm, journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that England manager Thomas Tuchel has no issue with his players doing medicals during international duty, which is good news for Arsenal in pursuit of Morgan Rogers, but also for City as they chase Anderson.