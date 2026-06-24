Aurelien Tchouameni in action for Real Madrid against Sevilla (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly had meetings in London yesterday to discuss a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The France international has been on Man United’s radar, as we reported, though it was also our understanding that a new contract at the Bernabeu probably looks more likely at the moment.

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Things can change quickly in football, though, with the Telegraph recently claiming that Tchouameni was a firm target for the Red Devils, while a team of journalists on X are now saying secret talks have taken place and have been leaked.

“We have it on good authority that a high-level meeting took place yesterday in London between Manchester United officials and representatives of Aurélien Tchouaméni. We don’t know if this meeting was supposed to be kept secret, but it has been leaked,” the reporter posted.

Aurelien Tchouameni could fix Manchester United’s midfield

Tchouameni is a top player on his day, and even if he’s not proven in the Premier League, he’s been consistent and reliable at the highest level with both Real Madrid and the French national team.

With Casemiro leaving at the end of his contract this summer, a new defensive midfield player like this makes sense as a priority for United, so it will be interesting to see if these talks amount to anything.

There’ll likely be a lot of MUFC fans hoping these latest links are accurate, and we’d certainly give this potential deal a high score with our Transfer Fit rating system – find out more about how we score these here.

Aurelien Tchouameni TOTAL SCORE: 18/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements **** Career phase *** Squad need *****

Tchouameni gets 18/25, which is a really solid score, with the 26-year-old only slightly dropping points because he’d probably be very expensive, while he’s also perhaps just a year or two older than absolutely ideal.

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