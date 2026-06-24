Mateus Fernandes and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update on the Mateus Fernandes transfer saga as he’s eyed by both Manchester United and Tottenham.

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The talented young West Ham midfielder is surely going to be on the move this summer after his club’s relegation to the Championship, and it seems there are now two main contenders for his signature.

Posting on X this morning, Romano explained that the “clear feeling” now is that West Ham will end up selling Fernandes to whoever offers the most money.

As per the post below, Romano has indicated that it’s now down to Man Utd and Spurs to come up with that money as the player has opened his doors to either club…

??? Clear feeling on Mateus Fernandes deal as reported last week: he’s ending up to the club bringing best financial proposal to West Ham. Mateus has opened doors to both Man United first and then Tottenham, now up to the clubs. ? https://t.co/KoCXrxHhCP pic.twitter.com/60tEMFbAGW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2026

“Clear feeling on Mateus Fernandes deal as reported last week: he’s ending up to the club bringing best financial proposal to West Ham,” Romano said. “Mateus has opened doors to both Man United first and then Tottenham, now up to the clubs.”

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Mateus Fernandes to Manchester United or Tottenham?

Looking at those two options, it’s surely got to be United for Fernandes as he makes an important choice at this early stage of his career.

Even if it might be tempting to stay in London and to join a team where there’d be less pressure and more guaranteed playing time, Tottenham have been a mess in the last two years.

After back-to-back 17th place finishes, Spurs need to undergo a major rebuilding job, so from their point of view a signing like Fernandes could be ideal.

However, the 21-year-old would surely do much better to choose Old Trafford as his next destination.

United have improved a great deal under Michael Carrick, finishing third in the Premier League in 2025/26, securing Champions League football for next season.

Fernandes could also have a key role there as MUFC need to make changes in midfield after losing Casemiro at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte could surely leave after falling out of favour.

Football Insider have linked Fernandes with Liverpool, while Romano has also previously mentioned Real Madrid, so it could be that we’ll see other clubs come back into the conversation soon, even if for now it looks like it’s a two-club race between United and Tottenham.