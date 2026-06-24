Expert provides Michael Olise transfer update amid Man City & Real Madrid links

Michael Olise in action for France (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Christian Falk has played down Manchester City and Real Madrid transfer links with Michael Olise as Bayern Munich don’t want to sell.

The France international, currently with his country at the 2026 World Cup, has been the subject of plenty of speculation recently after a superb season for Bayern.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Olise finished the 2025/26 campaign with 22 goals and 25 assists in all competitions for his club, so it’s easy to see why the likes of City and Real would be interested.

Still, Falk has provided an update on the situation in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, explaining that Bayern don’t want to sell and are not currently under any pressure to do so due to the player’s contract.

Christian Falk on Michael Olise transfer talk

“It is TRUE: Real Madrid would like to have Michael Olise. But it’s not true that they have any kind of chance of signing the Frenchman this summer,” Falk explained.

Falk added that there have not been any contacts between the Bayern and Madrid presidents, and there’s really no chance of this move happening this summer, even for crazy money.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

When asked about Man City’s interest in the former Crystal Palace winger, Falk again focused on his future with Bayern and the possibility of signing a huge new contract at the Allianz Arena.

“The main thing on Olise will be whether or not he signs a new contract with FC Bayern,” Falk said.

“Bayern Munich knows that time will keep running if he doesn’t put pen to paper on new terms. So, there will be a day when they have to talk and decide to potentially sell him a year before his contract runs out. They’d have to be able to bring in money to sign a potential successor.

“At the moment, the contract is running long enough to not worry about it at this point in time. The wide man is playing very well at Bayern Munich and he’s on a five-year contract, so the club still has time to convince him to sign a new contract.”

Michael Olise to return to the Premier League?

It would undoubtedly be exciting to see Olise back in the Premier League after he previously impressed as a youngster at Palace.

There’s no doubt, however, that he’s taken his game to another level at Bayern, so he could now come back to England and immediately become one of the most important players at a big club like City.

Following the blow of Pep Guardiola stepping down as manager, City could do with a statement signing like this to breathe new life into their attack and to help get the best out of Erling Haaland.