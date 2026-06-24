Newcastle United interest in 22-year-old suggests Sandro Tonali could be heading out

(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to move quickly for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as uncertainty continues around Sandro Tonali’s future.



According to Football Insider, Newcastle have been tracking the 22-year-old Senegal international and see him as a potential replacement if Tonali leaves St James’ Park this summer.

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That makes sense, especially with Tottenham Hotspur continuing to show strong interest in the Italy international.

Tonali has become one of the biggest midfield names on the market, and The Guardian recently reported that Spurs are pursuing him as part of Roberto De Zerbi’s ambitious rebuild.

Newcastle do not want to lose a key player, but if a huge offer arrives, they clearly need a plan ready.

Why Camara fits Newcastle

Camara would be a very interesting replacement. He is energetic, aggressive without the ball and comfortable progressing play from midfield.

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At Monaco, he has developed into one of the more exciting young midfielders in Ligue 1, and his World Cup involvement with Senegal has only raised his profile further.

The midfielder has started Senegal’s first two group games at the tournament, which shows his importance at international level.

Any deal is unlikely to be completed until after the World Cup, but Newcastle’s early planning could prove important if other clubs start circling.

Tonali decision could shape everything for Newcastle United

This situation depends heavily on Tonali.

Tottenham are reportedly pushing, but Newcastle will not want to look weak in negotiations.

If they sell, the fee would have to be huge, and part of that money could be used to refresh the midfield.

Newcastle’s interest in Camara is smart. He would not be a like-for-like replacement for Tonali, but he offers energy, upside and resale value.

Nothing is advanced yet. But Newcastle are watching closely, and Camara looks like one of the names they could move for if their midfield plans suddenly change.

Why Newcastle have an edge over Chelsea and Liverpool in midfielder chase