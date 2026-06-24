Newcastle United are reportedly looking at two exciting young wide players as they try to strengthen their attack this summer.



According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in Cologne winger Said El Mala and have also made contact over Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

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Both players fit the profile Newcastle appear to be targeting: young, quick, technically sharp and capable of developing into high-level Premier League attackers.

The Magpies need fresh attacking options after missing out on Victor Muñoz, who eventually chose Liverpool.

That setback seems to have pushed Newcastle into exploring alternative targets quickly, and Fernandez-Pardo has already been mentioned as a possible option by Get French Football News.

Liverpool waiting in the background

The problem for Newcastle is Liverpool.

The Reds are also watching the market closely and could turn to the same names if they fail to land RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande or PSG forward Bradley Barcola.

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Liverpool have already made a strong push for Diomande, with The Times reporting that they are willing to pay around £86m.

However, Leipzig are believed to want closer to £112m, while PSG’s interest has made the race even more complicated.

That is why players like El Mala and Fernandez-Pardo matter. They are not just random backup names.

They are part of a wider winger shortlist Liverpool have built in case their top targets prove too expensive or unavailable.

Newcastle United must move quickly

For Newcastle, speed could be key.

If Liverpool remain focused on Diomande and Barcola, Newcastle may have a window to move first for El Mala or Fernandez-Pardo.

But if Liverpool miss out on their main targets, the Magpies could suddenly face a much tougher battle.

Newcastle should not wait too long. Both players represent smart, high-upside signings, but Liverpool’s presence in the background makes the situation dangerous.

Newcastle are active, Liverpool are watching, and the race for young attacking talent could move quickly.

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