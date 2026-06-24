(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping Manchester City striker Erling Haaland on their radar as the club prepare for a potentially huge decision over Vinícius Júnior’s future.



According to Sport, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has identified Haaland as a possible superstar signing if Vinícius ends up leaving the Bernabéu.

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The Brazilian winger is entering the final year of his contract next week, which naturally creates pressure around his future.

Madrid do not appear to be actively pushing Vinícius out, but they are clearly preparing for every scenario.

If renewal talks do not progress, the club may have to decide whether to risk losing value or cash in and rebuild the attack around another global star.

Haaland’s World Cup form increases interest

Haaland’s name being linked with Madrid is not surprising.

The 25-year-old remains one of the best goalscorers in world football, and his World Cup form has only added to the noise.

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The Norway striker has scored four goals in his first two matches, including another two-goal display in the 3-2 win over Senegal.

Reuters reported that his double helped Norway reach the last 32 for the first time in 28 years.

The problem for Real Madrid is obvious: Man City have him tied down until 2033.

That means any transfer would likely cost more than €200m, making it one of the biggest deals in football history.

Olise remains another option for Real Madrid

Madrid are also still monitoring Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and could return for him after the World Cup.

He would be a different type of signing, more of a creative wide player than a pure finisher but he also fits Pérez’s desire to bring elite attacking talent to Spain.

This feels like contingency planning rather than an active negotiation.

But if Vinícius’ contract situation becomes complicated, Madrid may be forced into a major attacking decision.

Real Madrid interest may just have doubled Bundesliga star’s salary according to insider