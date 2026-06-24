(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are not currently planning a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall, despite previous links with the young Swedish talent.



According to Evening Standard, Chelsea explored the possibility of signing Bergvall in January, but Spurs blocked any chance of a deal at the time.

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Now, even with the player’s future at Tottenham looking uncertain, the Blues are not expected to make a fresh approach.

That is an interesting decision because Bergvall clearly fits the type of profile Chelsea usually like.

He is young, technically gifted, versatile and capable of playing in different midfield roles. However, Chelsea’s recruitment plans appear to be focused elsewhere.

Tottenham situation still uncertain

Bergvall’s future has become a talking point after reports claimed he wants to leave Tottenham this summer.

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Evening Standard has reported that Spurs would want around £45m if they decide to sell him.

That is a big fee for a 20-year-old midfielder who still needs regular football to develop. For the Blues, that may be one reason why a move is not currently on the table.

The club already have several young midfielders and must be careful not to overload the squad with similar profiles.

Chelsea looking at other areas

Under Xabi Alonso, Chelsea are expected to strengthen in more urgent positions.

Defensive reinforcements and wide options appear to be higher on the list, while midfield movement may depend on exits.

Chelsea stepping away makes sense. Bergvall is talented, but Spurs would not make the deal easy, and Chelsea already have enough young players who need minutes.

There is no active Chelsea move for the Spurs midfielder. The situation could change later in the window, but for now, this looks more like a monitored opportunity than a serious transfer pursuit.

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