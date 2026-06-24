Chelsea beat European giants to the signing of Atalanta wing-back Marco Palestra

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have pulled off a major transfer hijack, with Marco Palestra now set to join the club from Atalanta after a verbal agreement was reached between all parties.



According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed a package worth more than €55m, including a sell-on clause, for the Italian right-wing-back.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The 21-year-old is expected to sign a long-term contract, giving Xabi Alonso another exciting young player to build around.

This is a bold move from Chelsea because Inter Milan had been pushing strongly for Palestra.

Reports in Italy suggested Inter were close to a deal, but Chelsea stepped in quickly and offered Atalanta a stronger package.

Chelsea joined the race late and hijacked the move

Palestra is viewed as one of the most exciting young defenders in Italy.

He impressed last season on loan at Cagliari, where he played regularly, contributed one goal and four assists in Serie A, and earned senior Italy recognition.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

talkSPORT reports that Chelsea doubled Inter’s contract offer to the player, while The Times says the Blues are set to pay around £47.5m for the defender.

For Alonso, the attraction is obvious. Palestra can play as a right wing-back and is also comfortable on the opposite side, giving Chelsea tactical flexibility in a system that could rely heavily on width and attacking full-backs.

A sign of plans under Xabi Alonso

This signing also raises questions about the current full-back group.

Reece James remains a major figure, but Chelsea need reliable depth, while Malo Gusto has been linked with Manchester City.

This deal is expensive but understandable. The Blues are not just buying a backup, they are buying a player they believe can grow into one of Europe’s best wing-backs.

The deal is not officially announced, but Romano’s “here we go” makes it clear: Chelsea have beaten Inter to one of Italy’s most promising defensive talents.

Report: Chelsea step back from Tottenham midfield raid as transfer priorities shift