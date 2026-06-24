Diomande price tag forces Liverpool to consider move for Premier League winger

Liverpool are being forced to think carefully about their next attacking move, with RB Leipzig reportedly opening the door to selling Yan Diomande only if a huge offer of around €130m arrives.



The 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger remains one of Liverpool’s top targets, but Leipzig’s valuation has made the deal extremely difficult, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

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The Reds have already prepared alternatives in case they cannot break Leipzig’s stance.

That makes sense. Andoni Iraola wants more pace, pressing intensity and one-v-one threat in Liverpool’s attack, especially as the club continue to reshape their forward line.

Diomande fits that profile, but paying €130m for a teenager would be a massive call, even for a club looking to make a statement.

Minteh could become first alternative for Liverpool

If Liverpool decide Leipzig’s price is too high, Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh is expected to become one of the first names they move for.

A budget of around £40m has been allocated for the 21-year-old.

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Minteh would be a very Iraola-style signing. He is quick, direct and aggressive without the ball, which makes him well suited to a high-energy pressing system.

He may not have Diomande’s superstar valuation, but he could offer better value and still has plenty of room to develop.

Barcola remains a major option for the Reds

Bradley Barcola is another strong name on Liverpool’s list.

His contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain have stalled, and TEAMtalk has reported that Liverpool and Arsenal are both monitoring the situation.

There is also an interesting domino effect. If PSG beat Liverpool to Diomande, they may become more open to selling Barcola to balance the squad and finances.

Liverpool could then test the water with a bid of around £80m.

West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville, Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Köln talent Said El Mala are also on the Reds’ wider radar.

Liverpool still want a dynamic winger, but their strategy looks flexible. Diomande is the dream, but the backup list is already taking shape.

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