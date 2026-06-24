"Here we go" - Fabrizio Romano says "deal agreed" for new Tottenham signing as player could also leave

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Tottenham have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Martin Dubravka from Burnley as he looks set to become their new backup goalkeeper.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have a deal in place to bring Dubravka in, while it looks like Guglielmo Vicario is on his way out.

Fabrizio Romano provides Tottenham goalkeeper transfer update

See below as Romano says it’s “here we go” for Dubravka to join Tottenham following his recent release from Championship club Burnley…

? Martin Dubravka to Tottenham, here we go! Deal agreed for former Burnley and Man United goalkeeper to join #THFC. Move completed today with Dubravka set to be backup GK at Spurs behind Kinski. ??? Guglielmo Vicario to leave this summer. pic.twitter.com/OB5tEWGK1s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2026

“Martin Dubravka to Tottenham, here we go! Deal agreed for former Burnley and Man United goalkeeper to join #THFC. Move completed today with Dubravka set to be backup GK at Spurs behind Kinski. Guglielmo Vicario to leave this summer,” Romano posted on X.

See below for more info from Romano on Vicario’s future as he says the Italian shot-stopper has interest from Aston Villa and Juventus, among others…

??? Guglielmo Vicario, set to leave Tottenham with Italian clubs keen on the goalkeeper. Juventus are informed in case Aston Villa price for Dibu Martínez doesn’t drop. ???? Napoli monitoring Vicario if they can sell a GK this summer, one of the names on the shortlist. pic.twitter.com/KNlwK2Kmkq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2026

Romano added: “Guglielmo Vicario, set to leave Tottenham with Italian clubs keen on the goalkeeper. Juventus are informed in case Aston Villa price for Dibu Martínez doesn’t drop. Napoli monitoring Vicario if they can sell a GK this summer, one of the names on the shortlist.”

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THFC probably needed to make some changes in goal this summer, but the main story will be who they decide to bring in as their new number one.

Vicario has clearly struggled in that role, so it makes sense to offload him, but for now it looks like there’s nothing advancing on a new first-choice ‘keeper.

Dubravka has plenty of experience, though, so seems like a safe option to step in as a backup when required.

The Slovakian has played for Newcastle and Manchester United as well as Burnley in the Premier League.