(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as per Football London.

The north London side is moving quickly behind the scenes to secure experienced reinforcements ahead of a critical rebuilding window under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Spurs closing in on Martin Dubravka signing

The 37-year-old former Newcastle United shot-stopper has spent recent campaigns at Turf Moor and was a prominent figure for Burnley, starting 35 matches for the Clarets despite their eventual relegation from the Premier League.

With his current contract set to expire in a week’s time on June 30, Dubravka is available on a free transfer.

He has emerged as the priority choice at the top of Tottenham’s short-listed goalkeeper targets, representing what would be a savvy, zero-cost addition to the squad.

The Slovakia international’s imminent arrival is designed to inject vital top-flight experience and maturity into the Spurs goalkeeping department.

Guglielmo Vicario is tipped to leave the club, with Inter Milan showing strong interest in the Italian.

Dubravka’s arrival on a free transfer allows the club to bring in a experienced reinforcement while allocating their primary financial resources toward restructuring other areas of De Zerbi’s tactical system.

Dubravka has vast Premier League experience

In securing Dubravka, Tottenham are gaining a proven veteran with nearly a decade of experience at the highest level of English football.

Beyond his recent 35-match campaign with Burnley, the Slovakian spent six highly successful years at Newcastle United, where he made over 130 top-flight appearances, won the club’s Player of the Year award, and helped guide them through intense top-flight battles.

He also enjoyed a brief spell at Manchester United, providing him with a deep understanding of the pressures associated with playing for a “Big Six” club.

Antonin Kinsky expected to keep starting place under De Zerbi

While Dubravka brings an extensive Premier League resume, he is arriving firmly in a secondary role.

Young Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is fully expected to maintain his position as Tottenham’s starting number one.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Despite a horror Champions League debut vs Atletico Madrid, the 23-year-old took over the mantle in the latter half of the campaign and finished the season in stellar fashion, earning rave reviews and a nomination for the Premier League Save of the Season.

Kinsky’s exceptional individual performances were crucial in helping navigating Spurs through an incredibly turbulent period, proving his long-term potential to the hierarchy.

Signing a proven, reliable veteran like Dubravka will give Kinsky the safety net and mentorship needed to completely establish himself, locking down the position while securing the club’s defensive depth.