(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are still trying to reach an agreement with Manchester City for Brazilian winger Savinho, with the player already understood to be open to the move.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Spurs remain in talks with City as they look to bring the 22-year-old to north London.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Savinho has reportedly given his availability to join Tottenham for around two weeks, meaning the biggest obstacle is no longer the player’s side, it is the club-to-club negotiation.

That is an important detail. When a player is open to the move, it usually gives the buying club more confidence.

But Man City are not an easy club to negotiate with, especially when they believe a player still has long-term value.

#Tottenham are still working to reach a deal with #ManchesterCity to try to sign #Savinho, who has already given his availability to joins #THFC since two-weeks ago. #transfers https://t.co/HjrRBRhNU2 — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 24, 2026

Tottenham are looking to add attacking depth

This deal makes a lot of sense for Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham need more pace, creativity and unpredictability in wide areas, and Savinho offers exactly that.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

He is direct, technically sharp and comfortable attacking defenders in one-v-one situations.

Football365 previously reported that Schira claimed Savinho was getting closer to Tottenham after agreeing terms on a long-term deal.

Spurs Web also reported that the winger had agreed a contract until 2031.

For Spurs, this is not just about adding another attacker. It is about giving De Zerbi the type of explosive wide player who can stretch teams and make his possession-heavy system more dangerous.

Man City decision remains key

The main question is Man City’s valuation. Savinho has not always been guaranteed minutes, but City know his age and profile make him a valuable asset.

They may only sell if Tottenham reach a serious fee. This is the kind of signing Spurs should push hard for.

He is young enough to improve, but already experienced enough to make a mark at Spurs.

Tottenham are still working on the deal, Savinho is open to joining, and the final decision now rests on whether Spurs can satisfy Man City.

“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano says “deal agreed” for new Tottenham signing as player could also leave