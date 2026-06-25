(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly set to return to Trabzonspor on loan for a second season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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Posting on his official account on X, Romano says Onana’s second loan spell with the Turkish club is now “here we go”, with the final details being sorted before it can officially go through.

“Andre Onana to Trabzonspor, here we go! New loan deal verbally agreed as Onana is not part of #MUFC plan for next season and Trabzon are ready to re-sign him,” Romano said.

He added: “Trabzonspor to pay loan fee to United as details being sorted then done.”

??? BREAKING: André Onana to Trabzonspor, here we go! ????? New loan deal verbally agreed as Onana is not part of #MUFC plan for next season and Trabzon are ready to re-sign him. Trabzonspor to pay loan fee to United as details being sorted then done, as @yagosabuncuoglu reports. pic.twitter.com/pbNDIdDwSs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2026

It certainly makes sense for Man Utd to offload Onana again as he looked so poor for so much of his time at Old Trafford, with Senne Lammens now the clear number one for Michael Carrick’s side.

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United may well be disappointed not to have been able to sell Onana permanently, but if there’s a loan fee coming in for him, then it’s not such bad business for the Red Devils overall.

Our information a few months back was that Onana was also open to a move to Serie A, but this never materialised into anything concrete.

No future for Andre Onana at Manchester United

As Romano said above, Onana is not in United’s plans, so it’s undoubtedly for the best that he’s moved on again for the season ahead.

It’s very hard to see there being a way back for the Cameroon international as a MUFC player, especially if Lammens continues to perform as well as he has.

Onana can be a quality ‘keeper on his day, as he showed at former club Inter Milan, but it certainly seems like playing for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League was just too much of a step up for him.

Trabzonspor are seemingly happy with the 30-year-old, though, as they’ve brought him back for a second spell, so this looks like a deal that suits everyone involved.