Danilo Santos and Bruno Guimaraes of Brazil (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly had some talks with the representatives of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Gunners are now said to be weighing up making an offer for the Brazil international, whose representatives remain in the UK while he’s at the World Cup 2026 with his country.

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Guimaraes has been a key player for Newcastle, and it’s not thought that he’s pushing to leave, but it seems Arsenal have been in contact over a potential transfer, according to the Daily Mail.

It will be interesting to see if this ends up also being covered by the likes of Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, but so far that’s not the case.

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal – reasons to be sceptical

For now, we’d advise some caution with this story, even if it’s perfectly possible that Arsenal have sounded out multiple targets and that Guimaraes is one of them.

It’s hard, however, to imagine the 28-year-old being a priority for the Premier League champions, who already have a lot of options in midfield.

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It therefore seems unlikely that they’d go out and pay the kind of money required for Guimaraes, whose age means he wouldn’t be a particularly long-term option anyway.

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Our understanding remains that Arsenal’s priorities this summer are in attack, though we have been informed about some interest in Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi.

A long-term investment like that makes more sense than someone like Guimaraes, who would also surely only look to leave Newcastle if he were to be guaranteed regular playing time anyway.

Newcastle to lose more big names?

Another important factor to remember here is also Newcastle, who won’t want too many further departures after losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool last year, and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona already this summer.

It’s vital for Eddie Howe to keep this squad together, so that likely means it’s going to be harder for interested clubs to convince them to part with players like Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, or Lewis Hall for anything other than huge money.

Let’s see how this saga develops, but for now we wouldn’t expect this to turn into something particularly concrete.