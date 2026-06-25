Arsenal midfield target Manu Kone has made his stance clear amid Atletico Madrid interest

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal may have been handed a major boost in their search for midfield reinforcements, with Roma midfielder Manu Koné reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.



According to reports in Italy, the 25-year-old has made it clear that Arsenal would be his preferred destination if he leaves Roma before the end of the transfer window.

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There have also been suggestions that personal terms have already been discussed with the Gunners, although a club-to-club agreement is still missing.

Roma are believed to value Koné at around €50m, which is roughly £43m.

That is a serious fee, but not a shocking one in the current market, especially for a player entering his peak years and already performing at a high level for club and country.

Arsenal are looking for a powerful midfielder

For Arsenal, the interest makes plenty of sense. Mikel Arteta’s side have quality in midfield, but they still need more physicality, ball-winning ability and depth across a long season.

Koné offers something slightly different. He is strong, energetic, aggressive in duels and comfortable carrying the ball through pressure.

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Those traits could make him a useful option next to Declan Rice, especially in bigger matches where Arsenal need more control and defensive security.

He is also part of France’s World Cup squad, meaning Arsenal fans will have another chance to watch him closely on the international stage.

Strong performances in the tournament could raise his price even further.

Atletico Madrid interest adds pressure on Gunners

Arsenal are not alone in this race. Atlético Madrid have also been linked with Koné, and their interest could force the Gunners to make a quicker decision.

However, some reports have also suggested Arsenal are playing down talk of advanced negotiations.

That means this may not be as close as the Italian press are making it sound, even if the player’s preference appears encouraging.

Koné would be a smart signing for Arsenal, but only if Roma remain realistic with the asking price.

He fits the profile of a modern Premier League midfielder and could give Arteta more tactical flexibility.

Approach prepared for Morgan Rogers and two other major Arsenal transfer updates