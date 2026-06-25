Ethan Nwaneri in training with England (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri reportedly looks likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 19-year-old is a top talent, and has long been highly regarded at Arsenal, having initially made his Premier League debut as a 15-year-old all the way back in 2022/23.

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Nwaneri’s progress has stalled since then, however, and Jacobs feels an exit now looks likely due to the player not getting the minutes he felt he was assured of.

See below for details of what Jacobs said to Latte Firm…

? @JacobsBen: “When Ethan Nwaneri signed his new deal at Arsenal last summer, there was a bit of reticence from the player about his pathway & minutes. The pitch to Nwaneri was that he would get game time on the right-wing & centrally.” “Unfortunately for him, that pitch hasn’t… pic.twitter.com/XEcH3KnpoI — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 25, 2026

“When Ethan Nwaneri signed his new deal at Arsenal last summer, there was a bit of reticence from the player about his pathway & minutes,” Jacobs said.

“The pitch to Nwaneri was that he would get game time on the right-wing & centrally. Unfortunately for him, that pitch hasn’t lived up to the reality, so I expect him to go. It will suit all parties now for Nwaneri to depart. There is interest from other Premier League clubs.”

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Ethan Nwaneri could leave Arsenal

The Athletic have also reported on Nwaneri possibly leaving Arsenal if the price is right, while we’ve previously been informed about Chelsea being on alert for the English playmaker.

When we last consulted sources on this, their message was: “Nwaneri is struggling right now and that means Arsenal are going to have to consider a sale. Things can change quickly, but he clearly isn’t progressing as expected, and they’ll feel they can get a decent fee for him.

“Chelsea have tried signing him before. They’re still keeping an eye on how this develops, as are Dortmund, Juventus, and Milan. Many top clubs in England and Europe still see him as a fantastic talent, and he might benefit from a fresh start.”

Nwaneri looks like he could still have a big future in the game, so Arsenal would do well to be careful here and either send him out on loan for the time being, or insist on a buy-back clause if he makes a permanent exit.