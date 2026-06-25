Man United dealt major blow in pursuit of West Ham star Mateus Fernandes

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Tottenham Hotspur are continuing talks over a move for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes as Roberto De Zerbi looks to reshape his midfield this summer.



According to BBC Sport, discussions are ongoing and there is some optimism that a deal could be possible.

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West Ham are understood to want around £80m for the Portugal international, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

That price is high, but Tottenham’s interest feels serious.

De Zerbi wants more technical control, energy and creativity in the middle of the pitch, and Fernandes fits that type of profile.

He is young, confident on the ball and already has Premier League experience, which makes him an attractive option for a club trying to move quickly under a new manager.

Tonali setback changes Spurs’ focus

Tottenham’s move for Fernandes comes after they failed with an ambitious attempt to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

BBC Sport reported that Spurs had a bid worth around £80m rejected for the Italy international last week.

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De Zerbi is a long-time admirer of Tonali, but Newcastle’s refusal has forced Tottenham to explore other midfield routes.

That is where Fernandes becomes important. He may not bring Tonali’s experience, but he offers more long-term upside and could develop into a key player in De Zerbi’s system.

Man United still active in the background

Man United have also shown interest in Fernandes, which means Tottenham cannot afford to move slowly.

United have been linked with the midfielder for weeks, while talkSPORT has reported that Spurs are trying to rival them for his signature.

For West Ham, this situation is ideal. With several clubs interested, they can hold firm on their valuation rather situation is ideal.

Tottenham are pushing, talks are active and there is growing belief that an agreement could be reached.

After missing out on Tonali, Fernandes now looks like one of Spurs’ most important midfield targets but that is bad news for Michael Carrick and United.

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