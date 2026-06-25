Bergvall has several options on the table but Tottenham rivals clear favourite to sign him

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are reportedly one of the leading contenders to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall this summer.



According to talkSPORT, the Sweden international has told Spurs he wants to leave, despite only signing a contract extension until 2031 last year.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That makes his situation one of the more interesting midfield stories of the window.

Forest’s interest makes sense. With Elliot Anderson expected to join Manchester City, they are looking for a young, high-upside midfielder who can help fill the gap.

Bergvall is still only 20, but he already has Premier League experience, international pedigree and the technical ability to play in different midfield roles.

Chelsea and Villa not active for Bergvall

Chelsea and Aston Villa have both enquired about Bergvall in the past, but there are currently no approaches from either club.

That gives Forest a potential opening. Chelsea explored the situation earlier this year, but Evening Standard reported that they are not planning a move at this stage.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Villa have also been linked, but their interest has not turned into anything concrete.

For Tottenham, that could be frustrating. If more clubs were actively pushing, Spurs might have been able to create a stronger market.

Tottenham face difficult decision

Tottenham are believed to want around £45m if they decide to sell. That is a big fee, but understandable given Bergvall’s age, contract length and potential.

The problem is his role under Roberto De Zerbi. If he does not see a clear pathway to regular minutes, a move may suit all parties.

Forest could offer him a more central project and regular football, while Spurs could raise funds for their own rebuild.

Forest appear to be in a strong position. Chelsea and Villa are watching from distance, but right now, the clearest route for Bergvall may be a move to the City Ground.

22-year-old Premier League winger has made up his mind over Tottenham move